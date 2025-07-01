Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a three-game home the series from July 1 - July 3 against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

Independence Day Celebration (THURSDAY, July 3) - Join the Bradenton Marauders to celebrate Independence Day presented by LECOM! Do not miss your favorite players wearing patriotic themed jerseys. The first 1,500 fans to arrive take home a shirt, plus be sure to stay after the game for a fireworks show presented by Budweiser!







