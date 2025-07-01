Dameivi Tineo Earns FSL Pitcher of the Week Honors

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Jupiter Hammerheads' starting pitcher Damievi Tineo has earned Florida State League Pitcher of the Week Honors for the week of June 24-29. Tineo becomes the first Hammerhead to take home a weekly award this season.

On Thursday, June 26th against the St. Lucie Mets, Tineo threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and three walks and tallied a season-high nine strikeouts as Jupiter shut out St. Lucie by a final score of 6-0. The nine strikeouts matched the most in a game for a Hammerhead pitcher this season (Liomar Martinez; 4/11 vs. Dunedin) and also matched a career-high for strikeouts in a game.

After missing the last two seasons recovering from injury, Tineo is back for his second stint with Class-A Jupiter in 2025. In June, Tineo made four starts and finished the month with a 1-2 record and a 2.00 ERA with 18 innings pitched and 20 strikeouts.

Tineo was signed as an international free agent by the Miami Marlins on June 7th, 2021 out of the Dominican Republic. After missing the last two seasons due to injury, Tineo is back for his second stint with Class-A Jupiter in 2025 after beginning the season with the FCL-Marlins.

