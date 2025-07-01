Palm Beach Battles Rain and Jupiter in 7-2 Victory Tuesday Night

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Battling two rain delays in their return home, the Palm Beach Cardinals (3-7; 35-40) defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads (4-6; 34-42) by a final score of 7-2 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to open the month of July. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Palm Beach and improved to 9-4 in the "Duel of the Dean" season series.

The game started after a 38-minute rain delay and both teams were scoreless in the first two innings.

In the bottom of the third inning, Palm Beach got on the scoreboard first against Jupiter starting pitcher Julio Mendez (L, 1-3). Jose Cordoba led off the frame with a walk and Sammy Hernandez followed with a double to put runners at second and third base. Anyelo Encarnacion drove in the first run on his RBI single to give the Cardinals the lead. Hernandez scored on a double play ball hit by Jonathan Mejia which put Palm Beach in front by a 2-0 score.

The Cardinals added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Deniel Ortiz led off with a walk and stole second base. With one out, Ortiz tagged up to third base. Cordoba drove in Ortiz on an RBI double and Hernandez notched an RBI single to extend the Cardinals' lead to 4-0.

Palm Beach continued to rake at the plate in the bottom of the fifth with three more runs. With two outs, Rainiel Rodriguez smacked an RBI single to score Christian Martin and then Ortiz launched his seventh home run of the season, a three-run home run down the left field line, to cap the scoring in the frame and give Palm Beach a 7-0 lead.

Braden Davis started the ball game for Palm Beach and tossed three scoreless frames without a hit allowed and walked five batters with five strikeouts in a no-decision. Davis had to work around a rain delay before first pitch and a rain delay with two outs in the top of the third inning.

Domenic Picone (W, 1-0) made his St. Louis Cardinals organization debut out of the Palm Beach bullpen and kept the Hammerheads' offense quiet in long relief. Picone finished with four scoreless innings pitched and allowed just one hit while he also tallied two strikeouts.

The Hammerheads made a late offensive push in the top of the ninth inning off of Christian Worley in his second inning of relief. Cam Clayton had an RBI double, and PJ Morlando had an RBI single to prevent the shutout and cut the Cardinals' lead to 7-2 but the comeback attempt ended there as Palm Beach hung on for the victory.

On offense, Encarnacion, Hernandez, and Cordoba each had two hits as Cordoba got two doubles in his return to Palm Beach for the first time since May 3rd at Lakeland.

The third installment of the "Duel of the Dean" continues with game two on Wednesday, July 2nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

