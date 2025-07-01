Deniel Ortiz Named FSL Player of the Week

July 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

On Monday, June 30, Minor League Baseball announced infielder Deniel Ortiz as their Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of June 23-29. This is Deniel's first Player of the Week award.

Ortiz has had a strong season overall, but during the series against the Daytona Tortugas, he led the league with a 1.330 OPS, 4 XBH and 7 run scored in 5 games played.

Ortiz is in his first season with the Cardinals organization after being drafted in the 16th round in the 2024 MLB draft. Born in 2004 in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Ortiz attended Walters State Community College in Morristown,Tennessee. While at Walters State, Ortiz appeared in 117 games with 336 AB, slashing .387/.535/.771.

So far this season, Ortiz has appeared in 59 games with 199 AB. He is hitting .357 with .467 OBP, 1.029 OPS and 14 XBH over his last 31 games played.

