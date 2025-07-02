Villavicencio's Grand Slam Not Enough as Threshers Drop Eighth Straight

CLEARWATER, FL - Juan Villavicencio hit an opposite-field grand slam in the eighth inning, but the Clearwater Threshers (38-39, 2-9) fell 13-7 on Wednesday night to the Tampa Tarpons at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater returns home to try to end the series on a high note on Thursday.

For the second-straight game, the Tarpons hit a two-run home run in the first inning to take an early lead. They piled on two more homers and five more runs in the top of the second to take a 7-0 lead. With two outs in the top of the third, Tampa added two more runs to inflate their advantage to nine runs.

Brady Day drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the third inning and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch by Tampa reliever Tanner Bauman. After moving to third on a groundout, Dante Nori drove him home on a one-out single to put the Threshers on the board. After a 1-2-3 top of the fourth, Clearwater continued to chip away at the deficit in the home half. Eduardo Tait led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. With one out in the frame, TJayy Walton hit a double off the right-center field wall to score Tait from second and cut the deficit to seven runs.

Phillies prospect TJayy Walton connects on a double in a July game at BayCare Ballpark.Nathan Ray

Tampa sparked a two-out rally in the top of the seventh inning, plating four runs on five hits to bring their lead into double digits. Day drew a one-out walk in the home half of the seventh off of newly entered Tarpons reliever Sean Hermann. Two pitches later, Carter Mathison ripped a double to left-center field, scoring Day easily from first and cutting the deficit back down to ten.

Tait led off the top of the eighth with a walk, and Walton moved him to second on a one-out free pass. Alirio Ferrebus followed by hitting a ground ball to first base, but an errant throw allowed all three runners to be safe and load the bases. Facing an 0-1 count, Juan Villavicencio hammered a line drive out to left field, over the wall and out of the ballpark for a grand slam that cut the deficit to six. Both teams went down in order in the ninth as the Threshers fell 13-7.

Phillies number 16 prospect John Spikerman takes a swing against the Tampa Tarpons in a July tilt at BayCare BallparkNathan Ray

Ryan Degges (3-1) took the loss after 1.1 innings of work, surrendering seven runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Erik Ritchie went 2.2 innings with one hit and two runs allowed, walking two and striking out three batters. Adilson Peralta struck out four batters and walked three in 2.2 innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits. Titan Hayes finished the game with one run allowed over the final 2.1 innings, surrendering one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Spikerman's steal in the second inning was his first with the Threshers in 2025...Walton's RBI double was his first extra-base hit as a Thresher since 2024...Day reached base safely for the tenth-straight game...It is his third on-base streak this year of ten or more consecutive games...Villavicencio's first home run as a Thresher was a grand slam in the eighth...Clearwater has hit three grand slams this season at BayCare Ballpark...Hayes pitched over 2.0 innings for his first time as a pro...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Thursday, July 3, to continue a six-game road series against the Tampa Tarpons...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







