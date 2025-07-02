Bohorquez Dazzles as Mussels Fall to Marauders 2-1

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell to the Bradenton Marauders by a 2-1 score on Wednesday evening at LECOM Park.

Fort Myers (36-39, 4-7) fell by a single run for the second straight night despite a dominant effort from the pitching staff.

Mussel pitching retired 17 consecutive batters, spanning from the final out in the first through the first out in the seventh, but the offense was unable to dig its way out of an early 2-0 hole.

Bradenton (37-39, 7-3) took a 2-0 lead in the first, getting a pair of RBI walks against Mussels' starter Michael Carpenter (0-4).

Carpenter retired back-to-back batters in the bottom of the second before being lifted from the game after 42 pitches.

Zander Sechrist entered and got the final out of the inning, retiring the only batter he faced.

In the bottom of the third, Adrian Bohorquez came out of the Mussels' bullpen and began his dominant outing with a 10 pitch inning in which he retired the side in order.

Fort Myers got its lone run of the game in the sixth, when Dameury Pena launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the frame. The homer cleared the boardwalk in left field and was the fifth of the season for Pena.

Bohorquez retired the first 13 batters he faced in his outing before hitting Ian Farrow with a pitch. The Twins' No. 27 prospect spun five shutout innings and racked up five strikeouts while topping out at 97.7 mph. He retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced. The five innings of work set a new season high for the 20-year-old right hander.

Ruddy Gomez tossed a clean eighth inning as Fort Myers pitching faced one batter above the minimum over the final seven innings of play.

The third and final game at LECOM Park in the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night before the Mussels head back to Hammond Stadium on Friday. Dylan Questad (0-3, 4.37) gets the ball for Fort Myers, opposite Bradenton's Carlos Castillo (3-4, 4.94). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







