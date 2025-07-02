McCrystal Drives in Three as Tortugas Hang on to Even Series

July 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - Ryan McCrystal had two hits and three RBIs, while Alfredo Duno added two hits and two RBI as the Daytona Tortugas built a 6-0 lead, then hung on defeat the St. Lucie Mets 7-6 on Wednesday night at Clover Park.

Daytona (7-4, 36-41) stroked 11 hits to build their early cushion, surviving St. Lucie's (7-4, 41-35) comeback push to even the series at a win apiece.

After waiting out a 65-minute rain delay, Daytona took the lead in the second. Myles Smith drew a leadoff walk, then stole second. With one out, Smith took over for third, but the throw sailed into the left field, allowing Smith to trot home on the error with the first run of the game, giving the Tortugas a 1-0 lead.

In the fourth, Daytona erupted to expand the lead. Three singles, two of which didn't leave the infield, loaded the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Luis Leones grounded out to drive in a run. McCrystal then single up the middle to drive in two runs. After another single, Duno pulled a double down the left field line to score two more tallies, putting the final touches on a five-run, six-hit inning that put Daytona ahead 6-0.

After 3.0 hitless innings, Daytona starter JP Ortiz ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, two singles and a walk loaded the bases. A wild pitch brought in one run, before Kevin Villavicencio drove in a second run with a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 6-2. Ortiz then departed for Drew Pestka, who ended the inning with a strikeout.

Peskta (1-2) followed with a 1-2-3 fifth, as the right-hander turned in his fourth-straight scoreless outing, going four-up, four down with two strikeouts as he left in line for the win.

In the sixth, Daytona got a run back in the top half of the frame as Luis Leones drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch, then scored on McCrystral's second hit and third RBI of the night, another base hit up the middle.

In the bottom of the frame, Kenya Huggins inherited a 7-2 lead and started his night with a strikeout, but then allowed three hits in a row, including an RBI double to Trace Wilhoite. Villavicencio drove in a run on a groundout, then Nick Rosselli brought in a third with an RBI double up the right field line, closing the gap to 7-5.

Huggins, though, settled down. He returned for the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 innings, then worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless eighth, ultimately striking out three over his 3.0 innings in relief.

Gabe Starks then inherited a two-run lead in the ninth and recorded the first out, only for a double, a walk, and a Trey Snyder single to bring in one run, while moving the tying run to third. Starks, though, buckled down with a strikeout, then a flyout to end the game, nailing down his third save and a 7-5 win.

Daytona will play finish the three-games series at Clover Park against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night. First pitch will be at 6:10 p.m., while pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:00 p.m.

