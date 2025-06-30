Alfredo Duno Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno has been named to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, where he will be part of a star-studded collection of Major League Baseball's top prospects. Infielder Sal Stewart, a member of the 2023 Tortugas who currently plays at Double-A Chattanooga, will also represent the Cincinnati Reds.

The pair will take the field at Truist Park in Atlanta, the site of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, on Saturday, July 12. The game will pit top prospects from the National League against their American League counterparts in a seven-inning exhibition game.

Duno, a 19-year-old from Distrito Miranda, Venezuela, has enjoyed a strong season in his second year on The Beach. After seeing his 2024 campaign cut short due to a rib injury, Duno has come back strong, slashing .269/.422/.453 with 16 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs, and 44 RBI in 64 games. Despite being the youngest player in Daytona's lineup, Duno leads the Florida State League in RBI and walks (55), and is second in on-base percentage. He currently sports a 28-game on-base streak dating back to May 23, tied for the second-longest in Tortugas history.

Already a consensus top-five prospect in the Reds system entering the season, Duno's stock has risen since Opening Day, reaching the Baseball America Top 100 prospects list in May. One of the top prospects in the 2023 international free agent class, Duno originally signed with the Reds on January 15, 2023.

Stewart began the 2023 season in Daytona and slashed .269/.395/.424 in 88 games for the Tortugas as a 19-year-old. He added 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 60 RBI, and 10 stolen bases before being promoted to High-A Dayton on August 8, 2023. Selected 32nd overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of high school in Miami, Stewart spent all of 2024 in Dayton before moving up to Chattanooga to begin this season.

The pair's selection comes on the heels of the 2024 Futures Game in Arlington, Texas, where another member of the 2023 Tortugas, Cam Collier, then a member of the Dayton Dragons, crushed a solo home run and earned MVP honors as the National League prospects defeated their American League opposition, 6-1.

Duno is the third player selected to the Futures Game while on the Tortugas roster at the time of selection, joining LHP Amir Garrett in 2015 and outfielder Taylor Trammell, who earned MVP honors in the 2018 contest. Infielder Nick Senzel also was selected in 2017 less than a month after he was promoted from Daytona to Double-A Pensacola.

This year's All-Star Futures Game is the 26th installment of the marquee prospect showcase, which debuted as part of the 1999 MLB All-Star Game festivities. The game will take place on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta, with first pitch at 4:00 p.m. The game will be televised on MLB Network.

Duno and the rest of the Tortugas will be back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on July 4 at 6:35 p.m. for the Tortugas' annual Independence Day spectacular.







