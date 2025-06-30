Mets, Clover Park Hosting July 3rd Fireworks Spectacular

June 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park on Tuesday to host a three-game series against the Daytona Tortugas. The series will conclude on Thursday, July 3rd with the best pre-Independence Day fireworks extravaganza on the Treasure Coast.

First pitch for all three games, including Thursday, is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. The July 3rd pyrotechnic display will light up the night sky shortly after the final pitch of the game.

Great seats are still available. All seats for the July 3rd game are assigned seating so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. The ticket office is open Monday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and Tuesday-Thursday from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Tickets are available 24/7 at stluciemets.com.

Here is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the three-game home slate:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Special $2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-July 3rd fireworks celebration with the biggest and best fireworks show on the Treasure Coast postgame.

-Special Jerseys: The Mets will wear patriotic red, white and blue jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Southeast Honor Flight. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

-Chad Durick Red, White and Boom Charity Softball Game: Gates open at 12:00 p.m. Game starts at 1:00 p.m. Home run derby at 3:30 p.m. Tickets to the Mets game also get fans into the charity softball game.

- The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will benefit Southeast Honor Flight. Fans can purchase raffle tickets in person before the seventh inning or online within the state lines of Florida at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from June 30, 2025

Mets, Clover Park Hosting July 3rd Fireworks Spectacular - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.