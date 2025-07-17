Mets return from All Star break to host Cardinals for 3 games

July 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return from the four-day All Star break on Friday to start a three-game home series at Clover Park vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Single-A affiliate).

Games on Friday and Saturday start at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's series finale is set for 12:10 p.m. Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (check website for operating hours).

The Mets come into Friday's game riding high on a five-game winning streak. They are 14-6 in the second half which is good for solo first place in the Florida State League East Division.

Headlining the home stand is Maddie's Fight Night and postgame fireworks on Saturday.

Here is a list of promotions at the ballpark for the weekend series:

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate.

-Hope in Gray Night: Brain cancer awareness night with a fundraiser for Hope in Gray.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Maddie's Fight Night: The Mets continue their partnership with Maddie's Fight Foundation, a 501c3 that helps families who have children undergoing cancer treatment. The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off with all proceeds going towards Maddie's Fight Foundation.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day: All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive free admission courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Days: All Silver Sluggers get a free ticket to the game.







Florida State League Stories from July 17, 2025

Mets return from All Star break to host Cardinals for 3 games - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.