St. Lucie Wins 3rd Straight Game in Bradenton

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third consecutive game by holding on to defeat the Bradenton Marauders 5-2 at LECOM Park on Friday night.

Mets starting pitcher Franklin Gomez was excellent, limiting the Marauders to one infield single over 4.1 shutout innings.

Long reliever Irving Cota struck out nine batters in 3.1 innings of relief. He scattered five hits, gave up two runs and got the win.

Hunter Hodges walked consecutive batters with two outs in the ninth to load the bases but escaped the jam by getting Jhonny Severino to ground out to short to end the game. Hodges picked up his third save.

The Mets offense scratched across a run against MLB rehabber Johan Oviedo in the third inning when Jeremy Rodriguez hit a RBI single to plate Simon Juan for a 1-0 lead.

Vincent Perozo led off the fourth inning with a home run off Alexis Torres to make it 2-0. Later in the inning Yonatan Henriquez scored from third base on a ground ball hit by Juan for a 3-0 advantage.

The Marauders got on the board in the sixth inning when Ethan Lege hit a two-out RBI double off Cota to make it 3-1.

Perozo ripped a RBI double in the seventh to make it 4-1. Rodriguez hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth to expand the lead to 5-1.

The first three batters in the bottom of the eighth inning reached against Cota, but Cota struck out three in the inning, including two in a row with the bases loaded to end the threat and keep the Mets in front 5-2.

The Mets pitching trio combined for 15 strikeouts on the night.

Perozo led the way at the plate by going 3 for 4 with the homer, the double and a single. Rodriguez was 2 for 5 with two RBI.

The Mets (12-6, 46-37) and Marauders (10-8, 40-44) play the fifth game of their series at LECOM Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

