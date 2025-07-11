Marauders Drop Third Straight in 5-3 Loss to Mets

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Dominant pitching and timely hitting sunk the Bradenton Marauders as the St. Lucie Mets pushed past them 5-2 at LECOM Park on Friday night.

Major League Rehabber Johan Oviedo was strong, tossing 2.2 innings of one-run ball while punching out five hitters. St. Lucie tacked on their only run against them when Jeremy Rodriguez lined a two-out RBI single to right.

With the Mets still leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth, Vincent Perozo launched a solo shot to right center that doubled the lead to 2-0. They added on another on an error that extended the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Bradenton rallied when Yordany De Los Santos walked and stole second for his 35th swipe of the year, setting a career high. With two down, Ethan Lege rolled an RBI double to left that cut the deficit to 3-1.

After St. Lucie added on one more in each of the seventh and eighth innings, Bradenton threatened again in the bottom of the eighth.

Trailing 5-1, Wyatt Sanford led off with a double to left and De Los Santos followed with a single to left. With runners at the corners, Edward Florentino sliced a double to left that scored Sanford. Despite the late threat, the Marauders fell short, capping scoring at 5-2.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 40-44 and 10-8 in the second half. St. Lucie moved to 46-37 and 12-6 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Saturday for game five of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.