Marauders Fall 10-2 in Game Two of Series with Mets

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders allowed a season-high 22 hits in their 10-2 loss to the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Lucie jumped on the board early pushing across three runs in the second and one in the third to take a 4-0 lead.

Bradenton answered back in the bottom of the third when singles from Luke Scherrer and Yordany De Los Santos, and a walk to Braylon Bishop loaded the bases. The next hitter was Edward Florentino who sent a sacrifice fly to deep right that scored Scherrer to make it 4-1.

After the Mets tacked on another run in the top of the fourth, Jhonny Severino blasted a solo shot to left to cut the Bradenton deficit to 5-2. His seven homers have surpassed his total with Bradenton last season.

The Mets pushed across one more in the seventh and four in the ninth to cap scoring at 10-2.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 40-42 and 10-6 in the second half. St. Lucie moved to 44-37 and 10-6 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Thursday for game three of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







