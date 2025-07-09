Threshers Outlast Mussels 3-2

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers outlasted the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels in a 3-2 game on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The contest was tied from the bottom of the second until the bottom of the eighth when Clearwater broke through for the game winning run off of Dylan Questad (3-6).

John Spikerman led off with a single and then stole second. All-Star Futures Game selection Eduardo Tait then singled to right to give Clearwater its first lead of the series as they went ahead 3-2. Brennan Oxford entered and recorded all three outs in the inning as he worked his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance.

Mussels' starter Michael Carpenter worked into the third and got the first two outs of the inning before giving way to Questad. The 20-year-old righty retired the first seven batters he faced and 13 of the first 14 batters in his outing.

In the top of the first, Dameury Pena led off the game with a double to left-center. He advanced and later scored on a pair of flyouts from Yasser Mercedes and Daniel Pena to make it 1-0.

With one out in the second, Blaze O'Saben deposited an opposite field single to right. He then stole second to tally his tenth steal of the season. Two batters later Dameury Pena singled to short and brought O'Saben home, making it 2-0. With the infield single, Pena recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game.

The Threshers answered in the bottom of the second. Juan Villavicencio led off the frame with a walk. He then stole second and later came around to score on a ground-rule double off the bat of Carter Mathison. The Thresher outfielder pulled a ball down the first base line that became trapped under the tarp, making it 2-1. Raider Tello followed with a single to center, tying the game 2-2.

In the third, Peyton Carr pulled a leadoff single down the left field line to extend his on base streak to 10 games.

Adison Peralta (2-1) threw the final three innings for Clearwater and faced just one hitter above the minimum.

Fort Myers' hitters did not strike out until the sixth inning against Clearwater pitching.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Eli Jones (2-8, 6.13) starts for Fort Myers, with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







