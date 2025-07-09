Cates Shines, Jays Fall in Extras
July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
PALM BEACH, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays lost their sixth straight, falling 3-2 in walk-off fashion to the Palm Beach Cardinals in extras on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game two of a six-game series.
The Blue Jays led 1-0 in the 9th and had Palm Beach down to its final out when Deniel Ortiz, who singled and stole second and third with one out, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Christian Martin then delivered the walk-off RBI single in the 10th.
RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K) hurled five shutout innings with four hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Over his last ten outings (eight starts) since May 11, Cates has posted a 1.67 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 43 innings and opponents' batting .208. Cates has allowed one run or less in nine of his last ten outings. He hasn't allowed a run over his last two starts, spanning ten innings.
C Edward Duran (2-for-5) logged his second consecutive multi-hit game and 17th multi-hit game of the season.
