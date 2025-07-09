Mets Belt out 22 Hits in 10-2 Romp over Marauders

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets pounded out 22 hits, tying for the second most in a single game in franchise history, in a 10-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Wednesday afternoon at LECOM Park.

All nine Mets batters notched a hit. Nick Roselli led the squad by going 4 for 5 with two doubles. Trey Snyder, Daiverson Gutierrez, Yohairo Cuevas and Yonatan Henriquez all had three-hit games. Kevin Villavicencio and Jeremy Rodriguez each went 2 for 5. Trace Willhoite and Willy Fanas also got a hit.

The Mets last collected 22 hits in a game on July 1, 1990 against Fort Lauderdale. The franchise record for hits in a game is 24 (8/22/09 vs. Lakeland). Of the 22 hits the Mets wacked on Wednesday, 17 were singles and five were doubles. The Mets had 10 total hits in their three previous games combined.

The Mets got on the board in the second inning with three runs on five hits against Bradenton starter Carlos Castillo. Villavicencio, Henriquez and Synder hit RBI singles to make it 3-0.

Roselli drove in Gutierrez with a RBI single in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Fanas scored from third base on a throwing error by catcher Luke Scherrer in the fourth inning to make it 5-1.

Roselli led off the seventh inning with a double and later came home on a sharp RBI single by Henriquez to put the Mets up 6-2.

Henriquez laced a two-run single in the ninth and Rodriguez ripped a two-run double later in the ninth to make it 10-2.

Henriquez led the way with four RBI.

Mets starter Channing Austin fell one out shy of qualifying for a win. Austin pitched 4.2 innings and limited the Marauders to two runs on four hits. Jhonny Severino hit a two-out solo home run in the fifth inning to knock Austin out of the game.

Cristofer Gomez followed Austin with 1.1 scoreless innings. Juan Arnaud was credited with the win. He pitched 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Hunter Hodges closed out the game with two strikeouts in a breezy ninth inning.

The Mets snapped a nine-game losing streak at LECOM Park that dated back to July of 2019.

The Mets (10-6, 44-37) and Marauders (10-6, 40-42) play the third game of their series at LECOM Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







