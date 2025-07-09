Clearwater Scores Final Three Runs in Comeback Win

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite dropping into an early 2-0 deficit, the Clearwater Threshers (42-40, 6-10) scored three unanswered runs to take down the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (34-47, 7-10) 3-2 on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater will try and make it back-to-back wins when they return home for a Thursday night rematch with Fort Myers.

The Mighty Mussels got on the board first, with a first-inning sacrifice fly opening the scoring in the top half of the first. They added a second run in the top of the second on a two-out single to double their lead. Juan Villavicencio led off the second inning by drawing a walk off of Mighty Mussels starter Michael Carpenter. He stole second base before scoring on an RBI double by Carter Mathison. The next batter, Raider Tello, hit a single up the middle into center field, allowing Mathison to score from second and tying the game at two.

The game stayed at 2-2 until the bottom of the eighth inning, which began with a single by John Spikerman off Mighty Mussels reliever Dylan Questad. After Spikerman stole second base, Eduardo Tait ripped a single down the right field line for an RBI that gave the Threshers their first lead of the game. Clearwater retired all three batters in the ninth, sealing a 3-2 victory over the Mighty Mussels.

Ryan Degges allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Zack Tukis let up one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Marty Gair walked two and surrendered one hit with three strikeouts in 1.0 shutout frame. Adilson Peralta (2-1) earned the win in the final 3.0 shutout innings, walking one and striking out one without allowing a hit.

Tello has recorded a hit in five of his last six games...Walton recorded his first multi-steal game as a Thresher...He has reached base safely in a career-best seven games in a row...Spikerman has two multi-hit games over his current three-game hit streak...He has also stole a base in each of the past three games...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Thursday, July 10, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.