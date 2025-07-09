Blanchard's Big Outing Withstands Shaky Eighth in 6-4 Win

July 9, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Beau Blanchard allowed one earned run over a career-high 4.0 innings and earned his first career win as the Daytona Tortugas withstood an eighth-inning push to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-4 on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (10-6, 39-43) won their second in a row over Jupiter (7-9, 37-45) as the pitching staff allowed just one walk while taking advantage of seven free passes and two hit batters from the Hammerheads.

After a scoreless first, the Tortugas scratched across a run in the second against Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey. Michael Trautwein collected the first hit of his rehab assignment, a leadoff double to right, then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Drew Davies then lined to left, but it was deep enough to score Trautwein on a sacrifice fly that put Daytona ahead 1-0.

Daytona starter David Lorduy was electric in the first two innings, striking out four batters in a row and facing the minimum in those frames. However, in the third he surrendered a one-out triple to Carlos Sanchez. After a groundout netted him the second out with the runner staying put, a balk brought in Sanchez to tie the game at one.

The Tortugas nearly re-gained the lead with two outs in the third. Sammy Stafura drew a two-out walk, then took off for second on a ball Ryan McCrystal lined into right-center. Stafura flew around home and was ticketed to score, but McCrystal was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double just before Stafura crossed the plate, so the run did not score and it remained a 1-1 game.

Lorduy bounced back with a 1-2-3 fourth, finishing off an outing of 4.0 innings with two hits and one run allowed, while striking out four and issuing no walks. Blanchard then entered and threw a 1-2-3 fifth, then brushed off a one-out single in a scoreless sixth.

The Tortugas then answered in the bottom of the sixth. A hit batter and a walk chased Dishmey with one out, then back-to-back walks forced in a run, with Esmith Pineda's free pass forcing home the go-ahead tally. Davies then singled to left, driving in his second run of the night. Bernard Moon then legged out an infield hit to bring in a third run, as Daytona opened up a 4-1 cushion.

After a scoreless seventh from Blanchard, Luis Leones was plunked to begin the inning, then stole second. A wild pitch then caromed away from the plate and Leones raced all the way home from second, making it 5-1, Daytona.

In the eighth, Blanchard returned and recorded the first out, but a routine fly ball was then dropped, opening the floodgates. Two singles followed to score a run, before a fly ball to right was misjudged and fell for a single, bringing in another tally. Andres Valor then lined to center, which scored a third run, but runner Dillon Head was doubled off first on the play, ending the inning. Nonetheless, three runs scored (two unearned) and the lead was sliced to 5-4.

Blanchard (1-3) withstood the entire frame, ending his night with a career-high 4.0 innings, allowing three runs (one earned), while striking out three and not allowing a walk, leaving in line for his first professional win.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Trautwein drew a leadoff walk, then pinch runner Myles Smith made it to third on Davies' second hit and a groundout. With two outs, a wild pitch scored Smith for a key insurance run.

With a two-run lead, Ben Brutti came on for the ninth and retired the first two batters. After a two-out walk, he induced a groundout to third, ending the game and securing his first save of the year, closing out a 6-4 victory.

Daytona will play game three of a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tomorrow will be Taps and Tacos, featuring taco specials and half-priced beer and soft drinks. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30, while pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.