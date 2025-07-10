Miscues, Missed Opportunities Haunt Tortugas in 4-2 Setback

July 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Alfredo Duno stroked three hits, but the Daytona Tortugas lost an early two-run advantage as the Jupiter Hammerheads took Thursday's contest 4-2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Jupiter (8-9, 38-45) took advantage of two critical errors to flip the momentum as Daytona (10-7, 39-44) stranded 13 runners and went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

In the bottom of the first, Daytona took the lead right away against Jupiter starter Damievi Tineo. Bernard Moon led off with a walk, then went to third on a Alfredo Duno double. After a strikeout, Esmith Pineda lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Moon with the game's first run.

An inning later, Daytona doubled the lead. Malvin Valdez drew a leadoff walk and stole second. With two outs, Moon singled to left, plating Valdez to make it 2-0, Tortugas.

Daytona starter Reynardo Cruz was excellent to start the night, allowing a two-out single in the first, but responding by retiring the next seven batters, including 1-2-3 second and third innings.

In the third, the Tortugas loaded the bases on two walks and a Luis Reyes single, but a lineout to short and a strikeout turned Daytona back, and the game remained 2-0.

Jupiter then turned the tide in the fourth. A leadoff throwing error was followed by a PJ Morlando RBI double, though Morlando was thrown out at third. However, Cruz then plunked Andres Valor, then allowed a single. Another throwing error then followed, scoring Valor, as Jupiter tied the game on two unearned runs.

After 4.0 innings, Cruz departed in a 2-2 game for Cole Schoenwetter, who threw a scoreless fifth, then recorded the first two outs in the sixth. However, Valor reached on a slow dribbler, then came all the way home on a Andrew Salas triple, lifting the Hammerheads to a 3-2 lead.

In the seventh, Jupiter loaded the bases with two outs, but Schoenwetter worked out of the jam. Daytona then loaded the bases with two outs as well, but the Tortugas could not come through either.

After Daytona left a runner at second in the eighth, Jupiter added an insurance run in the ninth. Cody Schrier was hit to begin the inning, then moved to third on two wild pitches. Ian Lewis lined a sacrifice fly right to score Schrier, making it 4-2.

The Tortugas had one more push in the ninth, as Duno led off with his third hit, then Myles Smith walked to extend the game. Duno and Smith then executed a double steal, moving the tying runs into scoring position, but a flyout to center ended the game as Daytona came up short, 4-2.

Daytona will play game four of a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tomorrow will be Feel Good Friday, as well as Cities of Edgewater and Oak Hill Night. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30, while pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 6:25 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.