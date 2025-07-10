Fanas Homer Sparks Mets to 5-3 Win over Marauders

July 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the seventh inning to defeat the Bradenton Marauders 5-3 on Thursday night at LECOM Park. The Mets took a 2-1 lead in the series.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the sixth but that changed quickly when Yordany De Los Santos hit a leadoff homer against Gregori Louis and Jhonny Severino homered two batters later to make it 2-0 Bradenton.

The Mets responded in the top of the seventh. Willy Fanas cranked a three-run homer to right field off Greiber Mendez to put the Mets up 3-2. It was the first homer for Fanas this season.

The Mets got a pair of critical runs in the eighth inning. Yohairo Cuevas scored from third base on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. Trace Willhoite also advanced to third base on the same wild pitch. Vincent Perozo then lofted a long sac fly to plate Willhoite for a 5-2 lead.

The Marauders got a run closer in the home eighth on sharp RBI single from Andrew Patrick. Mets reliever Wilson Lopez then struck out Wyatt Sanford and got Darick Hall to line out to center field to end the inning with runners at second and third.

Lopez walked two batters in the ninth but struck out Braylan Bishop to end the game. Lopez pitched the final 1.2 innings without giving up a run and got his first save.

Mets starter Wellington Aracena pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, giving up just two singles. He walked one and struck out four.

Alfred Vega got the final two outs of the sixth inning behind Louis to earn the win.

The Mets walked 11 batters (10 by the bullpen) but survived by holding the Marauders to 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Marauders stranded 13 total runners including two base runners in each of the last six innings.

Willhoite paced the offense by going for 4 for 4 with four singles. Yonatan Henriquez was 3 for 4 with a double. Henriquez has back-to-back three-hit games.

The Mets (11-6, 45-37) and Marauders (10-7, 40-43) play the fourth game of their series at LECOM Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.