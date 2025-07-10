Freethy's Career Night, Hernandez's Late Homer Not Enough

July 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PALM BEACH, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their seventh straight game as they fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-6 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game three of a six-game series.

RHP Colby Holcombe (1 IP, 5 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

RHP Jack Eshleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) threw two shutout frames in relief with three strikeouts. Over his last 11 games since returning to Dunedin from the FCL, Eshleman has posted a 1.93 ERA in 14 innings with 15 strikeouts. Eshleman hurled his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance.

2B JR Freethy (4-for-4, R, RBI, BB) reached base all five trips to the plate with three singles, an RBI, run and a walk. Freethy's four hits set a new career high. He's hit safely in three straight contests. Freethy is batting .333 with a .429 on-base percentage in six games since returning from the injured list. He tallied his fourth multi-hit game with Dunedin this season.

RF Alexis Hernandez (1-for-5, HR, RBI, R) launched a two-run homer in the 9th inning for his fourth long ball of the season. The two-run shot left Hernandez's bat at 99.6 MPH and traveled 392 ft. Over his last 11 games, Hernandez is batting .325 with two home runs and seven RBI. All four of Hernandez's homers this season have come in his last 22 games since June 8th. His four homers this season match a career-high set over 48 games for Dunedin in 2024.

C Peyton Powell (2-for-4, R, BB) smacked his first career triple in the 9th inning as part of a two-hit night. Thursday marked Powell's 12th multi-hit performance of the season.







