Palm Beach Wins Third Straight Game with 9-6 Victory over Dunedin Thursday Night

July 10, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Eight runs through the first three innings fueled the Palm Beach Cardinals (7-10; 39-43) to a third consecutive win with a 9-6 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-12; 37-43) on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Palm Beach hit three home runs and13 total hits as a team in the victory.

The Cardinals opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Martin led off with an infield single against Dunedin starting pitcher Colby Holcombe (L, 2-9). Cade McGee followed blasted a two-run home run to left field which snapped an 0-for-24 skid for McGee and gave Palm Beach a 2-0 lead.

Palm Beach added four more runs in the bottom of the second inning. The first four batters in the inning reached safely against Holcombe. Anyelo Encarnacion's RBI single with the bases loaded started the scoring and ended Holcombe's outing. Martin continued the rally with an RBI fielder's choice against Dunedin relief pitcher Eliander Alcalde. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Bryce Madron to score, but Martin was thrown out at third base. With the bases empty, McGee hit his second home run of the game, a solo home run to left field, which was eighth home run of the season and it extended Palm Beach's lead to 6-0.

A pair of runs crossed home plate for the Beach Birds in the bottom of the third inning. Yordalin Peña and Jose Suarez both reached on one-out singles. Sammy Hernandez drove them both in with a two-RBI single to stretch the Cardinals' lead to 8-0 as the Cardinals left the bases loaded in the frame.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Nolan Sparks (W, 4-5) continued his July success into his final start before the All-Star break. However, Sparks ran into some trouble in the top of the fifth inning. Yhoangel Aponte led off with an infield single. Later with two outs, JR Freethy hit a single and a throwing error by Cardinals' right fielder Peña allowed Aponte to score the Blue Jays' first run to make it an 8-1 Palm Beach lead.

Sparks finished with five innings pitched and one unearned run allowed on three hits while he also tallied seven strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Palm Beach immediately got the run back as Hernandez launched his first home run of the season, a solo home run down the left field line, as the Cardinals took a 9-1 lead.

Domenic Picone was the first pitcher out of the Palm Beach bullen in the top of the sixth and the Blue Jays offense went to work. With the bases loaded and no outs, Aponte drew an RBI walk. Manuel Beltre followed that with a sacrifice fly to left field. Two batters later with two outs, Freethy hit an RBI single to cap the scoring as Dunedin cut into the Palm Beach lead to 9-4 as the Blue Jays left the bases loaded.

Christian Worley threw two scoreless innings of relief to maintain Palm Beach's lead. Zeke Wood entered to pitch in the of the ninth inning. Alexis Hernandez hit a two-run home run to left field to trim Dunedin's deficit to 9-6. However, Wood was able to limit the damage and record the final three outs to secure the 9-6 win on Thursday night.

Six Cardinals hitters had multiple hits in the game, including McGee's multi-home run game. It was the first time a Palm Beach player hit multiple home runs in a game since Joshua Baez on August 10th, 2022 at Daytona.

The second half of this six-game series between Palm Beach and Dunedin continues with game four on Friday, July 11th with first pitch scheduled for noon. It is "Super Splash Day" at the ballpark with water-themed activities going on in and around Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Call us at 561-775-1818 to find out about signing up your group or stop by the ticket office to fill out our registration form!

Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Friday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, fans can take advantage of the "Friday Family 4-Pack." The best entertainment value in Palm Beach County is just $50 every Friday which gets fans four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and a bucket of popcorn. Stop by the ticket office on Fridays to purchase your "Friday Family 4-Pack."







Florida State League Stories from July 10, 2025

