Palm Beach Falls to Dunedin 5-3 in Rain-Shortened Friday Afternoon

July 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (7-11, 39-44) fell 5-3 to the Dunedin Blue Jays (4-12; 38-43) on Friday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The game was called after six innings due to a thunderstorm that moved into the area.

A bizarre play gave Palm Beach their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. A double by Christian Martin and an error by Dunedin shortstop Lizandro Rodriguez put runners on the corners with one out. Cade McGee lifted a fly ball in foul territory in right field. A strong throw by right fielder Jean Joseph looked to have Martin beat at the plate, but the Blue Jays opted to catch Rainiel Rodriguez between first and second base to end the inning, allowing Martin to score to give Palm Beach a 1-0 lead.

Dunedin bounced back with three runs in the top of the second inning. The Blue Jays tied the game on an RBI single by Kendry Chirinos off Cardinals starting pitcher Leonel Sequera (L, 2-7). Later in the inning, Lizandro Rodriguez hit an RBI single that snuck by Palm Beach center fielder Luis Pino who committed an error which allowed another run to score and gave Dunedin a 3-1 advantage.

The Cardinals answered back in the bottom of the third inning. Palm Beach loaded the bases against Dunedin starting pitcher Holden Wilkerson on a hit, Lizandro Rodriguez throwing error, and a walk to start the inning. Rainiel Rodriguez dropped an RBI single into center field to drive in Jonathan Mejia and trim Palm Beach's deficit to 3-2. However, the Cardinals left the bases loaded and did not score again in the frame.

Dunedin padded their lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Edward Duran hit an RBI single and Tucker Toman plated Sam Shaw with an RBI groundout to extend Dunedin's lead to 5-2.

Sequera allowed five runs, four of which were earned, over five innings pitched. He allowed a season-high seven hits along with two walks and a hit batter. He struck out four hitters.

Mejia hit a solo home run against Blue Jays relief pitcher Bennett Flynn (W, 3-3) in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Palm Beach's deficit. It was Mejia's fourth home run of the year and traveled 357 feet which narrowed Dunedin's lead to 5-3.

After the bottom of the sixth inning, a storm moved into the area and the game could not continue. The game was made official as Dunedin secured the 5-3 win after six innings.

Game five of the six-game series between Palm Beach and Dunedin takes place on Saturday, July 12th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

