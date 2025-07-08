Davis Dominates as Palm Beach Shuts out Dunedin 7-0 on Tuesday Night

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (37-43; 5-10) recorded their sixth shutout victory of the season in a 7-0 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (37-41; 3-10) on Tuesday night a Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Braden Davis (W, 2-1), Jack Findlay, and Sam Brodersen combined to strike out 15 Blue Jays while only allowing five hits and two walks.

Palm Beach got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Rainiel Rodriguez singled and advanced to third base on an error by Dunedin starting pitcher Landen Maroudis (L, 0-2) on a pickoff attempt. Rodriguez scored on a Deniel Ortiz sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. After the first inning, Maroudis settled in to allow just one unearned run through four innings pitched.

Two runs crossed home plate for Palm Beach in the bottom of the fifth inning. Three straight hitters recorded one-out hits against Dunedin relief pitcher Gilberto Batista. Jose Suarez scored on RBI single by Anyelo Encarnacion and Encarnacion later scored on a bases-loaded walk by Deniel Ortiz to stretch Palm Beach's lead to 3-0.

Davis was dominant as he tossed six scoreless innings and struck out 11 hitters, his second-most in a game this season behind his 12 strikeouts against Lakeland back on June 12th. Davis only allowed four hits and one walk, the third time this season he walked one hitter or less in a start this season. Davis now leads the Florida State League with 97 strikeouts.

The Cardinals doubled their lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Encarnacion had another RBI single, Jonathan Mejia walked with the bases loaded, and Rainiel Rodriguez lifted a sacrifice fly to extend Palm Beach's lead to 6-0. The Cardinals added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Suarez led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, his first home run of the season, which travelled 351 feet and extended the Cardinals' lead to 7-0.

The Palm Beach bullpen polished off the shutout. Findlay threw two scoreless innings and Brodersen pitched a perfect top of the ninth inning with two strikeouts as the Cardinals secured the shutout win with the 7-0 final score on Tuesday night. The win also snapped a brief two-game losing skid.

The Cardinals continue their series against the Blue Jays with game two on Wednesday, July 9th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Palm Beach Cardinals broadcast coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Cardinals Audio Stream. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Every Wednesday is a "Silver Sluggers" Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. All fans can become a member for just $40 which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday game, an official "Silver Sluggers" T-shirt, a free hot dog and soda, a 10% team store discount, and a chance to win prizes during baseball bingo. Click here to become a "Silver Sluggers" member today.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.