Duran Tallies Three Hits, Jays Blanked in Opener

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PALM BEACH, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were kept off the scoreboard in a 7-0 shutout loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game one of a six-game set.

RHP Landen Maroudis (4 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) did not allow an earned run in four frames, allowing only one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. The only hit Maroudis yielded came to the second batter of the game. His fastball topped out at 93.5 MPH, the hardest velocity since Maroudis' return from UCL surgery. The Blue Jays No. 7 prospect has not allowed an earned run in three of his four outings for Dunedin this season.

DH Edward Duran (3-for-4) logged his team-leading fifth three-hit game of the season. Duran tallied his fourth multi-hit performance over his last seven games, and his 16th multi-hit game of the season.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.