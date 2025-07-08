Marauders Outslug Mets 11-4 in Series Opener

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders bashed three home runs and six total extra base hits in an 11-4 victory over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday evening at LECOM Park.

Reigning FSL Player of the Week Edward Florentine hit the first pitch thrown by reliever Estarlin Escalante for a three-run homer in the fifth inning to open up a 5-1 lead for the Marauders.

Richard Ramirez hit another three-run homer off Escalante later in the fifth inning to make it 9-1.

Ian Farrow tagged Ernesto Mercedes for a two-run homer in the seventh inning to boost the Marauders lead to 11-1.

After being held to just two singles through the first eight innings, the Mets offense salvaged a rough night at the plate by getting solo home runs from Jeremy Rodriguez and Kevin Villavicencio in the ninth inning. The homer for Rodriguez was his first of the year.

The Mets were stymied by Marauders long reliever Clevari Tejada, who fired 6.0 shutout innings from the third inning through the eighth inning. Tejada gave up just two singles and one walk while striking out five. He got the win.

Mets starter Frank Elissalt got off to a fast start by facing the minimum through the first two innings but the Marauders eventually got him for four runs and seven hits over 4.1 innings.

Rodriguez, Villavicencio, Yohairo Cuevas and Nick Roselli each had one of the Mets four total hits.

Ramirez and Farrow both went 3 for 4 and fell a triple shy of the cycle for the Marauders.

The Mets lost their ninth straight game at LECOM Park dating back to the 2019 season.

The Mets (9-6, 43-37) and Marauders (10-5, 40-41) play the second game of their series at LECOM Park on Wednesday. It's camp day at the ballpark with first pitch set for 11:00 a.m.







