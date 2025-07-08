Ortiz's Outstanding Outing, Valdez's Three Hits Lead 7-6 Victory

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - JP Ortiz fired 4.0 hitless innings and Malvin Valdez tallied three hits and two RBI as the Daytona Tortugas built an early 6-0 lead, then hung on to defeat the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-6 on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (9-6, 38-43) bounced back at the plate after scoring just four runs in their past three games, building a lead large enough to outlast Jupiter's (7-8, 37-44) push in the sixth and seventh frames.

After a scoreless first, the Tortugas took control early on in the second. After a leadoff walk to Michael Trautwein, Luis Reyes singled to put runners on the corners. Peyton Holt's dribbler to third went for an infield hit, scoring Trautwein, then Reyes scampered home on a wild pitch. Valdez followed with an RBI single to drive in a third run. Two batters later, Esmith Pineda rolled a hit up the middle to score Valdez and give Daytona a 4-0 lead.

On the mound, Ortiz allowed a leadoff walk in the first and plunked a batter in the second, but otherwise was locked in. After a 1-2-3 third, Ortiz struck out the side in the fourth, finishing off 4.0 hitless innings with one walk, one hit batter, and a career-high six strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Tortugas added to the lead. In the third, Reyes reached on an error with one out. Two batters later, Valdez came through with his second RBI single. One inning later, Alfredo Duno doubled with one out, went to third on an error, then scored on Sammy Stafura's sacrifice fly to make it 6-0, Daytona.

After Ortiz departed, Bryce Hubbart entered for the fifth and worked a scoreless frame, brushing aside a two-out walk. He then returned for the sixth and began the inning with a strikeout. However, things went awry after that, as Dillon Head homered to right-center for Jupiter's first run and hit. Immediately after, a single and double put two men in scoring position. After a strikeout, Abrahan Ramirez doubled home both runners, trimming the lead in half.

Hubbart then departed for Kenya Huggins, who surrendered an RBI single to Cody Schrier on the first pitch he threw, the final hit in a four-run, five-hit inning that allowed the Hammerheads to trim the lead to 6-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Valdez led off with his third hit of the night, a single to right. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases with two outs. However, pitcher Jeckferxon Hernandez balked, allowing Valdez to score to push the lead back to three runs.

Huggins was back for the seventh and quickly retired the first two men, but then allowed a two-out walk. That was followed by three straight singles, with Carter Johnson and Ramirez each driving in a run, closing the margin to 7-6.

At that point, though, the Tortugas pitching staff buckled down. Huggins righted the ship in the eighth, striking out two and erasing a one-out walk by picking off pinch-runner Ian Lewis. Huggins (1-2) allowed two runs, but also struck out three over 2.1 innings, putting himself in line for the win.

Trent Hodgdon emerged from the bullpen for the ninth and slammed the door, allowing a bloop single with one out, but otherwise emerging unscathed, finishing the game with a strikeout to secure his third save and with it, a 7-6 victory.

