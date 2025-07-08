Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, July 8 - Sunday, July 13

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park to begin a six-game home the series from July 8 - July 13 against the St. Lucie Mets, the Single-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

SUMMER CAMP DAY (WEDNESDAY, July 9) - Enjoy the sunshine and warm weather at LECOM Park with summer-themed activities and baseball throughout the afternoon! First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, July 10) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota at LECOM Park!

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT (FRIDAY, July 11) - Presented by La Zeta, La Numero Uno and Czaia Law, come out to LECOM Park as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night. Enjoy as the Bradenton Barbanegras will take the field in special Themed Jerseys! Fans who are 21 and over can also enjoy 5-dollar drink specials.

PRIDE NIGHT (SATURDAY, July 12) - Join us as we celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community presented by SarasotaOUT.com.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.







