Bohorquez Deals Again as Mighty Mussels Defeat Threshers 7-1

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater, Fla. - Mighty Mussels' pitching allowed just two hits on the night as Fort Myers led wire-to-wire in a 7-1 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday at BayCare Ballpark.

Reigning Florida State League Pitcher of The Week Adrian Bohorquez (2-3) dominated for the second time in as many outings. He spun five shutout innings while yielding just one hit. The 20-year-old picked up three strikeouts against one walk and a hit-by-pitch. He has now thrown 10 scoreless innings in July with just one hit allowed.

Bohorquez threw 68 pitches, his second highest total of the season, and topped out at 97.2 mph. His ERA since the start of June is now 1.95 across 27.2 innings.

The Mussels (34-46, 7-9) got out in front early, as Byran Acuna singled to center and drove in Yasser Mercedes in the first to make it 1-0.

That margin would hold until the fifth, when Mercedes plated Damuery Pena with an RBI double off the top of the wall in left-center. Mercedes would then steal third and score on a sacrifice fly from Caleb McNeely to make it 3-0. He is now 23-for-23 on stolen base attempts this year.

With one out in the sixth, the Mussels connected on four consecutive hits, highlighted by a three-run home run from Jefferson Valladares to extend their lead 7-0. The home run was Valladares' fifth of the season.

Zander Sechrist entered in the sixth and worked two scoreless innings. The lefty struck out four batters, including three in a row in the seventh. Mussel pitching allowed just one runner to reach scoring position over the first seven innings of play.

Peyton Carr recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game. He's now hitting .279 since the start of June.

The Fort Myers offense tallied double-digit hits for the second time in as many games.

Clearwater (41-40, 6-9) scored their lone run in the ninth on a ground out from Alirio Ferrebus.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Twins' No. 30 prospect Michael Carpenter (0-4, 4.81) starts for Fort Myers, with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







