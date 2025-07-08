Marauders Launch Three Homers, Surge Past Mets 11-4

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders paired three homers with dominant pitching to power past the St. Lucie Mets 11-4 at LECOM Park on Tuesday night.

Clevari Tejada, who made his first relief appearance of the year, was sensational, tossing a career-high six innings of shutout baseball en route to his fourth win of the year. Throughout the evening, he allowed just two hits and punched out five hitters. He became the third Marauders pitcher to complete six innings this season, joining Carlos Castillo and Victor Cabreja.

After St. Lucie took a 1-0 lead on an error in the top of the second, the Marauders answered back in the bottom of the third when Ian Farrow and Richard Ramirez lined back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1-1.

Still tied in the bottom of the fourth, Edward Florentino singled, stole second and advanced to third on a single before Ethan Lege blasted an RBI double to left to give Bradenton a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Yordany De Los Santos singled and Darick Hall walked ahead of Florentino who belted a three-run shot to right to push the Marauders lead to 5-1. Florentino has now homered three times in his last two games, and ten times on the season between the Florida Complex League and Single-A.

Later in the frame, Lege rolled an RBI single to center that pushed the lead to 6-1. Ramirez followed with a three-run shot to left that made it 9-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Farrow cranked a two-run shot to left that gave Bradenton an 11-1 advantage. The Marauders three homers on the night matched a season high, a feat they've achived seven times this year.

St. Lucie tacked on three runs in the top of the ninth but fell short as Jesus Clode recorded the final out on the 11-4 win.

With the victory, Bradenton moved to 40-41 and 10-5 in the second half. St. Lucie fell to 43-37 and 9-6 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Wednesday for game twp of the series, with first pitch slated for 11:00 a.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 10:45 a.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







