Threshers Fail to Score Until Ninth Inning of Series-Opening Loss

July 8, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (41-40, 5-10) managed two hits and a late run in a 7-1 loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (34-46, 7-9) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to turn the series around when they return to face Fort Myers on Wednesday.

A two-out RBI single started the scoring in favor of Fort Myers in the top of the first inning. The Mighty Mussels picked up two more runs in the top of the fifth to triple their lead at the game's halfway point. They added four more runs on a home run and a wild pitch to take a 7-0 lead.

Clearwater started the ninth with a leadoff walk drawn by Kodey Shojinaga against Mighty Mussels reliever Ivran Romero. He moved to second on a balk before advancing to third on a groundout. With one out in the frame, Alirio Ferrebus grounded out to second base, allowing Shojinaga to score from third and put the Threshers on the board. The next batter got out, and the Threshers fell 7-1 in the series opener against Fort Myers.

Threshers lefty Erik Ritchie fires in a strike against the Fort Myers Mighty MusselsNathan Ray

Ryan Dromboski (6-5) surrendered one run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout in 3.1 innings to take the loss. Kevin Warunek allowed six runs on six hits with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Titan Hayes struck out three, walked two, and allowed one hit in 1.0 shutout frame. Erik Ritchie finished the game for the Threshers, firing the final 2.0 innings without allowing a run or a hit, walking two and striking out two.

Tello has reached base safely in each of his past five games...Spikerman broke up a no-hitter with a leadoff single in the fourth...Ritchie tossed the longest scoreless outing of his pro career...Clearwater ended up with their fewest hits in a game this season...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, July 9, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







Florida State League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.