Dominant Pitching Spearheads Marauders in 2-1 Victory

July 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders paired a two-run first with nine dominant innings on the mound to secure a 2-1 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at LECOM Park on Wednesday night.

The victory earned Bradenton the series win. They've taken seven of their first ten games to begin the second half.

The Marauders rallied early on in the bottom of the first when two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Eddy Rodriguez who drew a seven-pitch walk to force home Yordany De Los Santos and give them a 1-0 lead.

Later in the frame, Ian Farrow worked another walk to bring in Jhonny Severino and double the advantage to 2-0.

Both sides traded scoreless innings until the top of the sixth when Dameury Pena powered a solo homer to left that capped scoring at 2-1.

Marauders starter Clevari Tejada provided a solid outing, tossing four shutout innings while allowing just two hits.

Greiber Mendez, Joshua Loeschorn and Jose Garces combined for five scoreless innings to hold the lead and secure the victory. Garces collected his first Single-A save, and the second of his professional career in the process.

Mighty Mussels reliever Adrian Bohorquez was stellar in the middle innings, matching a career high with five frames of shutout baseball. He punched out five Marauders hitters throughout the night.

As a staff, Fort Myers held the Marauders hitless after the first inning. They allowed just one base runner (hit batter) between second and eighth frames. Despite that, Bradenton's two-run first proved costly.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 37-39 and 7-3 in the second half. Fort Myers fell to 31-44 and 4-7 in the second half. The two return to LECOM Park on Thursday for game three of the series, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







