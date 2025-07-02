Cates Twirls Five Scoreless, Bats Fall Silent

July 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out for the fifth time this season, falling 2-0 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark in game two of a six-game series.

RHP Austin Cates (5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 5 K) dealt five shutout frames and fanned five with one walk and four hits. Cates induced 13 whiffs on 42 swings (31% whiff rate). Cates has a 3.55 ERA in eight games (seven starts) pitching at home this season. Over his last nine outings, Cates has pitched to a 1.89 ERA in 38 frames with 39 strikeouts and opponents' batting .209. He's allowed one run or less in eight of his last nine outings.

CF Sam Shaw (2-for-4, SB) logged a pair of singles and a stolen base in his 16th multi-hit game of the season.







