Threshers Thursday Game Suspended in Fourth Inning
July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Clearwater Threshers News Release
CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and lightning at BayCare Ballpark, Thursday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and the Tampa Tarpons has been suspended in the middle of the fourth inning. The game will be resumed and completed in nine innings at a later date, with the Tarpons not scheduled to return to BayCare Ballpark until the final series of the regular season in September. On Friday, July Fourth, the Threshers will travel to Tampa and continue their series at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with the first pitch on Friday commencing at 6:30 PM.
You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.
