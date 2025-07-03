Threshers Thursday Game Suspended in Fourth Inning

July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Due to rain and lightning at BayCare Ballpark, Thursday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and the Tampa Tarpons has been suspended in the middle of the fourth inning. The game will be resumed and completed in nine innings at a later date, with the Tarpons not scheduled to return to BayCare Ballpark until the final series of the regular season in September. On Friday, July Fourth, the Threshers will travel to Tampa and continue their series at George M. Steinbrenner Field, with the first pitch on Friday commencing at 6:30 PM.

