Mighty Mussels Snap Losing Streak, Cruise Past Marauders 9-2

July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels snapped their five-game losing streak on Thursday night at LECOM Park, as they defeated the Bradenton Marauders 9-2.

For the first time in the series, Fort Myers (32-44, 5-7) got on the scoreboard first. Blaze O'Saben reached on an error to begin the top of the second inning, and later scored on a two-out double by Jose Rodriguez, giving the Mussels a 1-0 lead. The double by Rodriguez came off the bat at 111 mph.

One batter later, Dameury Pena reached on an error, which allowed Rodriguez to score and put the Mussels in front 2-0.

Bradenton (37-40, 7-4) cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third inning, as Yordany De Los Santos picked up an RBI groundout off Mussel starter Dylan Questad (3-5).

In the bottom of the fourth, Bradenton's Jhonny Severino drew a leadoff walk and stole second base. Braylon Bishop then roped a single to left, but Severino was cut down at home trying to score as Rodriguez picked up an outfield assist to preserve the lead.

Ian Farrow was the next batter, as he doubled home Bishop to draw the score even at 2-2.

Questad finished the night tossing five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, while walking four and striking out four.

Still tied in the sixth, Yasser Mercedes pummeled the first pitch of the inning thrown by former Mussel Jack Noble over the left field wall, allowing Fort Myers to regain the lead 3-2.

Ivran Romero came out of the Mussel bullpen in relief of Questad. The righty fired a pair of scoreless innings and racked up four strikeouts.

After the first three Mussel batters reached in the top of the seventh inning, Mercedes lifted a sacrifice fly to center to extend the margin to 4-2.

Caleb McNeely then hammered a two-run double into the left-center field gap to score Bryan Acuna and Daniel Pena, pushing the lead to 6-2.

Rodriguez continued his big night in the top of the eighth, lifting a solo homer to straightaway center to make it 7-2 Mussels.

Angel Del Rosario then singled down the left field line to give the Mussels a 8-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Dameury Pena's bases-loaded walk later in the frame gave the Mussels their final run of the night.

Brennan Oxford spun two scoreless innings to secure the victory for the Mussels, tallying three punchouts in the process.

The Mussels return to Hammond Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m. for game four of the series against the Marauders. Eli Jones (2-7, 5.65) toes the rubber for Fort Myers, opposite Bradenton's Victor Cabreja (6-1, 2.97). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2025

