Palm Beach Loses 7-4 to Jupiter on Night One of Mega Bash

July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (35-41; 3-8) fell 7-4 to the Jupiter Hammerheads (35-42; 5-6) on Thursday night on the first night of "Mega Bash" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads claimed an early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. Cardinals' starting pitcher Jacob Odle struck out the first batter he faced, but then allowed a single, walk, and a wild pitch to put two runners in scoring position for Jupiter. Both Dillon Head and Cody Schrier scored a two-RBI single by PJ Morlando. Carter Johnson followed Morlando with an RBI triple to score Morlando and put the Hammerheads on top, 3-0.

The Cardinals got a run back in the bottom of the second inning. A hit batter and two walks by Jupiter starting pitcher Eliazar Dishmey loaded the bases with nobody out for Palm Beach. Sammy Hernandez lifted a fly ball to center field to score Jose Suarez and trim Palm Beach's deficit to 3-1. However, Bryce Madron was thrown out at second base in his attempt to advance on the play which allowed the Hammerheads to escape the jam with a two-run lead.

Following a tough first inning, Odle finished his start strong as hen allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over three innings pitched and struck out four batters.

Palm Beach continued to chip away in the bottom of the third inning as the Cardinals loaded the bases on a hit, walk, and hit batter. Jonathan Mejia scored on an RBI groundout by Suarez to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 3-2. The Cardinals pulled even with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning as two batters drew walks and advanced to second and third base on a wild pitch. Mejia drove in Madron with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3. Jupiter relief pitcher Samuel Carpio (W, 1-1) stranded two runners on base to keep the game tied.

Jupiter retook the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Hammerheads loaded the bases against Cardinals relief pitcher Nelfy Ynfante (L, 2-4) on two walks and a hit batter with just one out. Carter Johnson then scored on a sacrifice fly by Starlyn Caba to give Jupiter the lead. A two-RBI triple by Head and an RBI single from Cody Schrier extended the Hammerheads lead to 7-3.

Palm Beach got a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. Deniel Ortiz led off the inning with a single and stole second base against Jupiter relief pitcher Juan Reynoso. Ortiz later scored on an RBI double by Yordalin Pena off of Hammerheads relief pitcher Riskiel Tineo to cut Palm Beach's deficit to 7-4.

Zeke Wood made his Cardinals organization and Minor League Baseball debut out of the bullpen in the top of the ninth inning and finished with a scoreless inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Jupiter relief pitcher Jake Faherty (S, 4) pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning to secure the win for the Hammerheads.

The second night of the "Mega Bash" takes place Friday, July 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the biggest fourth of July party in Jupiter with the "Mega Kids Inflatables Area" and postgame fireworks. "Duel of the Dean broadcast coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MiLB.TV, Bally Sports Live, and the Hammerheads Audio Stream. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.







