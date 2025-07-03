Thursday's Contest Between Dunedin and Lakeland Postponed
July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday night's contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and Lakeland Flying Tigers at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 30 at TD Ballpark starting at 5:00 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m.
All paid tickets for July 3rd, 2025, may be exchanged for any future 2025 Dunedin Blue Jays home game. Tickets are available at DunedinBlueJays.com.
