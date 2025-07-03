Aracena Named FSL Pitcher of the Month for June

July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Wellington Aracena

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Wellington Aracena(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced today that St. Lucie Mets pitcher Wellington Aracena has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Aracena appeared in five games (two starts) in June and only allowed three earned runs and eight hits over 24.0 innings for a 1.13 ERA. Aracena struck out 29 batters, posted a 0.79 WHIP and held opponents to a .104 batting average.

In his start on June 21st against the Palm Beach Cardinals, Aracena pitched 5.0 no-hit innings and struck out eight. He was named the FSL Pitcher of the Week for his efforts.

Aracena is the second Met this season to earn a monthly league award. Former St. Lucie outfielder A.J. Ewing was the FSL Player of the Month in April.

Aracena, 20, was signed by the Mets in 2022 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic.

Images from this story







Florida State League Stories from July 3, 2025

Aracena Named FSL Pitcher of the Month for June - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.