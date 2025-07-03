Marauders Drop Series Finale with Fort Myers 9-2

July 3, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - After tying the game in the fourth, the Bradenton Marauders allowed seven unanswered runs in their 9-2 loss over Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at LECOM Park on Thursday night, in front of a season-best 3,656 fans.

After an hour-long weather delay, Fort Myers struck first in the top of the second after two errors that led to two runs.

With the Mussels leading 2-0, the Marauders rallied in the bottom of the third when Joel Mendez led off with a double to left. After he advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, he scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Yordany De Los Santos.

Still trailing by one in the bottom of the fourth Ian Farrow blasted an RBI double off the top of the wall in left center to score Braylon Bishop and tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth, Yasser Mercedes jumped on the first pitch of the frame and belted a solo homer to left that gave Fort Myers a 3-2 advantage. The Mussels proceeded to score six more unanswered runs en route to the 9-2 win.

With the loss, Bradenton fell to 37-40 and 7-4 in the second half. Fort Myers moved to 32-44 and 5-7 in the second half. The two return will travel to Fort Myers tomorrow to begin a three-game series at Hammond Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pre-game coverages beginning at 7:45 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.







