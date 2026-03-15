Phillies Prospects Walk off Blue Jays in Exhibition

Published on March 15, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







With minor league Spring Training in full swing, Threshers manager Aaron Barrett led a group of Phillies prospects to a 7-5 win over Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguers in eight innings on Sunday afternoon at the Carpenter Complex. Phillies minor and major leaguers will return to BayCare Ballpark for more Spring Training action on St. Patrick's Day.

Pitching dominated the first two innings, with the Phillies minor leaguers held hitless until the bottom of the third inning. Matthew Ferrara began the bottom of the third with a leadoff double to left-center field. He advanced to third on a flyout and scored on an RBI groundout by Nathan Humphreys to pick up the game's first run. The rally continued with two outs, following back-to-back singles by Will Vierling and Angel Mata. Both scored on a double by Raider Tello that cleared the bases and tripled the lead to three runs.

Matthew Ferrara digs in against the Blue Jays in a Spring Training exhibition game.Tori Heck

The score stayed stagnant until the bottom of the fifth, which began with a leadoff home run by Juan Villavicencio on the first pitch of the frame. Toronto's prospects got on the board with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 4-1 in the top of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, the Blue Jays added another sacrifice fly to bring down the deficit to two runs. Toronto tied it up at four on a two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning, later taking the lead on a wild pitch that brought home their fifth run of the game, giving Toronto their first lead of the game at 5-4.

Phillies' prospects bounced back in the home half of the eighth, beginning with a leadoff single by Humphreys. After Humphreys stole second, Vierling drew a walk before moving to third on a double by Mata, plating Humphreys to tie the game at five. With two outs in the frame, Carter Mathison hit a ball over the head of the shortstop that plated Vierling and Mata to give the Phillies' prospects back the lead. The game ended after the eighth inning, securing a 7-5 win for the Phillies over the Blue Jays.

Phillies right-hander Jose Peña Jr. delivers a pitch in a Spring Training exhibition against the Blue Jays.Tori Heck

Gage Wood got the start and tossed 2.0 shutout frames, surrendering one hit and striking out two batters in a no-decision. Sam Highfill went 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings, allowing one walk and three strikeouts. Titan Kennedy-Hayes struck out one batter and let up one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Richie Cortese allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout. Marty Gair gave up one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Jose Peña struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Wesley Moore surrendered three runs on two hits with two walks allowed in 1.0 frame. AJ Wilson, who pitched the bottom of the eighth for the Blue Jays, surrendered three runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

To purchase tickets for Phillies Spring Training, please email [email protected] or call us at 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the upcoming minor league season.







Florida State League Stories from March 15, 2026

Phillies Prospects Walk off Blue Jays in Exhibition - Clearwater Threshers

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