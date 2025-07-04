July Third Game Postponed for Second Straight Day

July 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - Due to rain and inclement weather at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the continuation of Wednesday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Tampa Tarpons has been suspended for a second straight night. The game will be made up in a doubleheader on Saturday, July Fifth, with the first pitch of game one commencing at 4:00 pm. The Saturday twin bill will be played at "The Tank at George M. Steinbrenner Field" as opposed to the stadium itself.

Friday night marked the seventh straight game at Steinbrenner Field between the Threshers and Tarpons that was delayed or canceled due to inclement weather...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.







