No Fireworks for Jays in Fourth of July Shutout

July 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







LAKELAND, FL - On Independence Day, the Dunedin Blue Jays were shut out for the second straight game and sixth time this season, falling 4-0 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium in game three of the five-game series.

RHP Colby Holcombe (3.2 IP, 3 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 4 K) was handed the loss.

RHP Daniel Guerra (3 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) did not allow an earned run in three innings out of the bullpen. The only run Guerra allowed scored on a balk in the 8th. Guerra's five strikeouts came over an eight-batter span. He hasn't allowed an earned run over his last two outings spanning six innings. Over his last four outings, Guerra has posted a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings of work.

CF Sam Shaw (2-for-4, 2B, 2 SB) accounted for both Dunedin hits and stole a pair of bases. Shaw logged his second consecutive multi-hit performance and 17th multi-hit game of the season.







