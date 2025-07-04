Mussels Drop Fourth Game of Series against Marauders 14-1

Fort Myers, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 14-1 at the hands of the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers' (32-45, 5-8) starter Eli Jones (2-8) stranded four base runners across the first three innings of play, before retiring the side in order in the top of the fourth.

Jones wasn't able to work around trouble in the fifth inning, though. Six of the first seven batters of the inning reached, as Bradenton (38-40, 8-4) plated four runs off the Mussel right hander to take a 4-0 lead. Jones then exited and Tyler Stasiowski entered out of the Fort Myers bullpen.

The margin swelled later in the frame on a two-run double by Bradenton second baseman Jeral Toledo, giving the Marauders a 6-0 advantage. All six runs were charged to Jones, who finished the night pitching 4.1 innings.

Bradenton scored again in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice bunt, extending the lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Mussels finally broke through against Marauders' starter Victor Cabreja (7-1). Yohander Martinez reached on an error to begin the frame, later scoring on an RBI double by Twins No. 2 prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez to make it 7-1. Rodriguez, however, was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple to end the inning.

The Marauders tagged Zander Sechrist for three runs in the top of the seventh inning, pushing the margin to 10-1.

The final runs of the game for the Marauders scored in the top of the ninth against Mussel reliever Josh Bortka. Bradenton plated four in the frame to make the lead 14-1

The Mussels and Marauders will square off for game five of the series on Saturday at Hammond Stadium. Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 2.45) will start for Fort Myers, opposite Bradenton's Matt Ager (0-5, 4.76). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







