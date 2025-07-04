Jupiter Falls 11-3 to Palm Beach on Mega Bash

July 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-7; 35-43) fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (4-8; 36-41) by a final score of 11-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium as part of the Mega Bash.

After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings, Palm Beach got in front with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. A leadoff walk and back-to-back singles against Jupiter starting pitcher Dameivi Tineo (L, 1-3) loaded the bases with no outs for Palm Beach. A strikeout of Christian Martin and a shallow fly out by Cade McGee gave the Hammerheads a chance to escape the jam unscathed. However, Deniel Ortiz hit a two-RBI single to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals tacked on two more runs in each the fourth and fifth innings on two-run home runs. Yordalin Pena hit a two-run home run to left field in the top of the fourth inning and Luis Pino hit a two-run blast to left center field in the top of the fifth to give Palm Beach a 6-0 lead.

Tineo finished his outing with six runs allowed over 4 2/3 innings pitched and surrendered eight hits and a walk while he struck out five Cardinals. Meanwhile, Cardinals starting pitcher Nolan Sparks (W, 3-5) provided five shutout innings.

The Hammerheads later sparked a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ian Lewis reached base on a one-out walk before he raced home on an RBI triple by PJ Morlando. For Morlando, it was his first professional triple of his career. On the next pitch, Andres Valor blasted his team-high sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left center field, to halve Jupiter's deficit to 6-3. Valor's home run was Jupiter's first since June 22nd which snapped a stretch of 275 consecutive at-bats without a home run.

However, Palm Beach responded with five runs in the top of the eighth inning. The first five batters of the inning reached base against Jupiter relief pitcher Michael Perez. A two-RBI single by Jonathan Mejia and a two-RBI double by Johnfrank Salazar broke the game open for the Cardinals. Cade McGee also added a sacrifice fly to extend Palm Beach's lead to 11-3. Jupiter had no more answers on offense and ultimately fell by the 11-3 final score.

