Tampa Postpones Game against Clearwater

July 4, 2025

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's doubleheader between the Tampa Tarpons and the Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to lightning, continuous rainfall and the potential threat of additional inclement weather.

The continuation game from Thursday will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 5th, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 PM. Game 1's continuation will begin in the bottom of the fourth inning, and will be played to nine innings. Game Two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Game 2 will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for all fans attending the doubleheader on Saturday, July 5th.

The make-up game for tonight's originally scheduled game will be made up in Clearwater at a later date, with the date and time to be determined.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2025 Tarpons regular season home game at "The Tank" at GMS Field, or our Fan Appreciation Night in the main stadium on August 30th, 2025.







