Marauders Provide Fireworks in 14-1 Win over Fort Myers

July 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders exploded for a season-high run output in their 14-1 win over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium on Friday night.

The Marauders finished the night with 16 hits, six doubles and 9 hits with runners in scoring position. Eight of the nine Marauders starters collected at least one hit, and all of them reached base. Six different Bradenton bats drove in multiple runs as well.

Bradenton starter Victor Cabreja was spectacular, tossing a career-high six innings while allowing just one unearned run. He became the second Marauder hurler to complete six innings this season, and the first starter to do so. His seven wins lead all Bradenton pitchers.

Yordany De Los Santos finished the night 4-for-6 with two RBI, earning him the first four-hit performance of his career.

After both sides kept the game scoreless through to game's first four innings, the Marauders opened the flood gates in the top of the fifth. When Luke Scherrer and Wyatt Sanford walked to place runners at first and second, De Los Santos powered an RBI double off the wall in center to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

The next hitter was Edward Florentino who rocketed a two-run double to right center that extended the lead to 3-0.

Jhonny Severino followed with an RBI single to left and Jeral Toledo later doubled to right to extend the advantage to 6-0.

Bradenton later added eight more runs with contributions from RBI doubles off the bats of Andrew Patrick and Sanford. Bradenton capped scoring at 14-1 with a four-run ninth.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 38-40 and 8-4 in the second half. Fort Myers moved to 32-45 and 5-8 in the second half. The two return to Fort Myers tomorrow with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Pre-game coverages begins at 5:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.







Florida State League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.