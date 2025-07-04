Lorduy Electric, Bats Quiet in July 4th Setback

July 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- David Lorduy struck out six over 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the St. Lucie Mets scored four runs in the second inning and the Daytona Tortugas never recovered as the Mets took a 6-2 victory in front of 2,539 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on July 4.

St. Lucie (8-4, 42-35) had the first six men reach in the second frame, building an insurmountable advantage as Daytona (7-5, 36-42) lost on Independence Day for the fourth season in a row.

After a scoreless first, St. Lucie took command in the second. Yohairo Cuevas led off the inning with an opposite-field home run off the left-field foul pole. A single followed, then the next three hitters walked, with a free pass from Yonatan Henriquez forcing in a second run. An error brought in a third run before a fielder's choice with the bases loaded pushed a fourth run across as St. Lucie sent nine men to the plate to take a 4-0 lead.

One frame later, the Mets added to the lead. Cuevas led off and roped a double off the right field wall. After moving to third on a groundout. He then crossed the plate on a Kevin Villavicencio sacrifice fly, stretching the St. Lucie lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the third, though, Daytona mounted a rally. Luis Leones singled and Ryan McCrystal led off to begin the inning. After a double steal, an error brought in Leones. Bernard Moon followed with an infield that brought in McCrystal closing the gap to 5-2.

In the fourth, Lorduy entered for the Tortugas and worked around a two-out single in his first inning of work, striking out two in the frame. In the fifth, the right-hander did one better, striking out all three batters in the inning.

In the sixth, St. Lucie scratched across another one as an error put a man on with one out. After a single by Willy Fanas, Trey Snyder's groundout brought in the unearned tally to up the Mets lead to 6-2.

Lorduy bounced back in the seventh, erasing a leadoff single with a double play to kickstart a scoreless inning that finished his night. The right-hander allowed just an unearned run on three hits over 4.0 innings, with no walks and a season-high six strikeouts.

Daytona, though, couldn't muster any more offense over the rest of the night. Four St. Lucie relievers combined to allow just two hits over the last six innings as Daytona did not score after the third, as the Mets cruised to a 6-2 victory.

