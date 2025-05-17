Tortugas Race out to Early Lead, Hang on for 6-5 Triumph

May 17, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla - Kenya Huggins threw 4.0 shutout innings, Alfredo Duno blasted a two-run double and the Daytona Tortugas held on to just enough of an early six-run lead to defeat the St. Lucie Mets 6-5 on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (17-21) snapped a three-game skid as St. Lucie (20-18) nearly erased a six-run deficit for the second time in the series, but the Tortugas held on.

After a scoreless first inning, Daytona scored first in the second. Duno led off with a walk, then Esmith Pineda blooped a double to right. However, a wild throw allowed Duno to score and Pineda to reach third, which allowed him to score a second run on a Luis Reyes sacrifice fly to jump ahead 2-0.

An inning later, the lead doubled. Bernard Moon and Kyle Henley began the inning with infield hits, then a walk loaded the bases with one out for Duno, who ripped a 2-0 pitch into deep left-center that hopped over the wall for a ground-rule double that scored a pair of runs, extending the lead to 4-0.

Daytona was not done, though, as a one-out walk and single put two on in the fourth. Luis Leones and Moon then executed a double steal, which put Leones in position to score on a groundout from Henley. An errant pickoff at second then allowed Moon to score on the play, boosting the Tortugas to a 6-0 advantage.

Huggins did not have the cleanest outing, allowing three hits and two walks without recording a 1-2-3 innings, but the right-hander struck out five and worked 4.0 scoreless innings, handing off the six-run lead to JP Ortiz.

Ortiz wobbled out of the gate, allowing two hits and two walks in the fifth, but allowing just one run on a two-out single from Colin Houck. He allowed two more hits in the sixth, with Nick Rosselli singling in a run to trim the lead to 6-2.

He settled down in the seventh, as Ortiz (5-0) threw a 1-2-3 inning to finish 3.0 innings out of the bullpen, handing off the lead to Trent Hodgdon in the eighth.

However, St. Lucie again pulled closer. With one out, a single was followed by an opposite-field two-run homer by Simon Juan, trimming the deficit to 6-4. Hodgdon, though, buckled down to strike out two straight to end the inning.

In the ninth, Hodgdon began the frame with a strikeout and a flyout. A two-out walk, though, brought up Trace Wilhoite, who doubled to left-center, scoring a run to trim the led to one run. However, Hodgdon induced a flyout on the following pitch to end the game, as Daytona held on to win 6-5.

Daytona finishes their six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets and their 12-game homestand at The Jack on Sunday evening. Tomorrow will be Family Fun Day Sunday with a team picture giveaway for the first 500 fans and Postgame Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with first pitch at 5:00 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv at 4:45.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







Florida State League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.