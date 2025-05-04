Tarpons explode for 12 runs to take series finale

TAMPA, Fla. - For the second straight night, the Tampa Tarpons (11-16) lit up the scoreboard with 12 runs, cruising past the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (14-13) in a commanding 12-4 rout at "The Tank". The win clinched the series for the Tarpons, powered by standout performances from SS Owen Cobb, 2B Austin Green, and CF Marshall Toole.

RHP Jonathan Loáisiga made his third MLB rehab appearance on Sunday and struck out three of the five batters he faced. Loáisiga, whose last MLB action came in April of last year, surrendered only one hit and one run through 1.1 innings pitched.

Fort Myers jumped out to an early lead in the second, capitalizing after Loáisiga exited. RHP Cole Zaffiro took over with a runner on second, but quickly gave up a two-run homer to Miguel Briceno. Moments later, Jefferson Valladares added another two-run blast, giving the Mighty Mussels a 4-0 edge.

The Tarpons stormed back in the third, erupting for four runs. Toole sparked the rally with a walk and a stolen base, then scored on C Edgleen Perez's RBI single. LF Brian Sanchez followed with a sacrifice fly, and RF Dillon Lewis added an RBI single to close the gap. 3B Juan Matheus tied the game with a sharp RBI single to right.

The Tarpons took the lead in the fourth when Toole hustled out a lead-off triple and scored on Cobb's RBI double. Cobb would later come home on a throwing error as he swiped third, pushing Tampa ahead 6-4. The Tarpons wreaked havoc on the base paths all game long, swiping a season-high 10 bases.

Tampa kept pouring it on in the fifth with Matheus scoring on a sac fly from Green, and the seventh inning sealed it: Cobb, Perez, and Green combined for five RBIs, breaking the game wide open.

RHP Cade Austin earned the win in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Toole was dynamic at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored, and a walk. DH Engelth Urena added firepower with a 3-for-5 day, including two doubles.

The Tarpons will hit the road to face the Daytona Tortugas starting Tuesday, then return to "The Tank" to host the Palm Beach Cardinals from May 13-18, highlighted by the season's first stadium game on May 17th, "Military Appreciation Night."

