Duran Homers, Jays Drop Series Finale to Daytona

May 4, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays fell to the Daytona Tortugas 6-2 in their series finale on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark.

RHP Gilberto Batista (4 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 1 K) took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) in four frames with a strikeout. All four runs allowed by Batista came in the first inning, with three coming home via the long ball. Over his first six appearances (three starts) this season, Batista has a 2.08 ERA in 26 innings with 19 strikeouts.

C Edward Duran (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, RBI) launched a two-run homer to left-center field in the 6th inning to account for Dunedin's only runs of the day. Duran's homer left the bat at 105.3 MPH, his hardest hit ball of the season. Over his last nine games, Duran is batting .324 with a home run and eight RBI. He has hit safely in three straight and eight of his last nine. Duran has homered three times over his first 20 games this season, after he went homerless in 77 games for Dunedin in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.